Global BC supports: Italian Day on The Drive for Courage
- When
-
Add to Calendar 26-06-2020 21:00 31-08-2020 22:00 America/Toronto Global BC supports: Italian Day on The Drive for Courage
Be part of Italian Day on The Drive for Courage.Due to the current restrictions, the vibrant festival will be celebrated throughout the summer from rooftops to mobile platforms bringing hope, and community together in chorus while raising funds for Coast Mental Health’s Spread Courage Not Fear campaign.Proudly sponsored by Global BC.Details at ItalianDay.ca Get daily… Full details- - -, Across Vancouver, BC DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://ItalianDay.ca
Be part of Italian Day on The Drive for Courage.
Due to the current restrictions, the vibrant festival will be celebrated throughout the summer from rooftops to mobile platforms bringing hope, and community together in chorus while raising funds for Coast Mental Health’s Spread Courage Not Fear campaign.
Proudly sponsored by Global BC.
Details at ItalianDay.ca