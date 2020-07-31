Global Edmonton Supports: Christmas in July UnGala

The Christmas in July Fundraising Dinner has been an exciting new summer event for the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton for the past two years. Unlike other fundraising events, it has prided itself on not being a traditional "gala" and instead is a casual and welcoming environment serving up a traditional holiday meal and warming hearts.

Unfortunately due to the impact of COVID-19, the 3rd annual Christmas in July Fundraising Dinner scheduled for July 25, 2020 has been cancelled. While there is not an in-person event this year, you are invited to "attend" the UnGala by purchasing "tickets" (aka donation options) to help support the Christmas Bureau of Edmonton!

This is contribution will be considered a donation/philanthropic gift, whereby you will receive a tax receipt for your entire contribution.