Downsview Park Friday Night Lights 2020

Downsview Park Friday Night Lights is back for another year! This year we will be changing our 4th annual movie nights at the park to a drive-in experience!

We have partnered up with MADE|NOUS to celebrate the works of Canadian creators in film. Please visit www.made-nous.ca for more Canadian content! All our featured films this summer were either shot in Canada, post-production in Canada and include Canadian actors/directors. We are proud to bring you these movies knowing that it was all done where we call home! We have an exciting line up of movies this summer that will make you think, make you laugh, make you scared, make you cry and make you believe.

Friday Night Light 2020 Movie Schedule: (Doors will open an hour before show time)

Friday, July 3, 2020 – Arrival (2016) at dusk (approx. 9pm)

Friday, July 24, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 9pm)

Friday, August 7, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 9pm)

Friday, August 21, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 8:30pm)

Friday, September 4, 2020 – TBA at dusk (approx. 8:30pm)

Location: Friday Night Lights will take place in the Festival Terrace, which is at the intersection of John Drury and Carl Hall Road. Please enter the Park at the John Drury entrance and follow staff and signs on where to go. Please arrive early as it is first come first serve parking spots.

We will announce the next movie approximately 2 weeks before the date and registration will open at that time. Please follow us on Instagram @downsviewpark, Facebook @parcdownsviewpark and Twitter @downsviewpark to stay up-to-date with our events or visit www.downsviewpark.ca for more information.

To ensure everyone has a great time and to keep everyone safe, we have some important information to share below. Please read through the entire post before registering/attending.

Ticketing: We will be limiting the number of vehicles at our event to maintain physical distancing and will not allow any vehicles to enter without a confirmed ticket. Only one registration per household is allowed for up to 5 people in the same vehicle (you must fill out all information upon registration for contact tracing). Upon arrival you must show your printed ticket or digital ticket to be scanned and checked in. Each ticket is unique, so you cannot make copies for people who have not RSVP'd. If there is a duplication of your name, you will not be able to enter.

If you are no longer able to attend please cancel your ticket on Eventbrite or email Downsviewinfo@clc.ca. We expect there to be a waitlist, so please be kind if your plans change last minute and you are unable to attend.

Vehicles: Attendees must attend this event in a motor vehicle designed to be closed to the elements (ie. not a motorcycle). When you arrive, please be patient and follow the instructions of our staff who will direct you to the best place for your vehicle. For the duration of the event, please remain in the vehicle at all times during except to use the washroom or in an emergency. Please do not idle and turn off your headlights during the movie. You will need an FM radio station in your vehicle, or a battery powered portable FM radio in order to hear the sound of the movie.

The following behaviour is strictly prohibited:

- sitting outside of your vehicle

- sitting on top of your vehicle

- sitting at the back of a pickup truck

- no open convertibles or hatchbacks

Our staff will ask you to return in your vehicle immediately and if you do not comply, you will be asked to vacate the premises.

Food and Snacks: Please bring what you need as we will not have anything for sale. Please leave no trace and dispose of all your waste at home. No materials may be exchanged between vehicles.

Staff: Please be assured that our will be screened prior to their shift and will be given clearance to work. They will be supplied with the appropriate PPE. To keep yourself and our staff safe please keep at least 2 metres away during any interaction with them.

Masks: We highly recommend wearing a non-medical/cloth mask when physical distancing cannot be maintained, such as leaving your car to use the washroom. Masks do not replace the need physical distancing, hand washing, and staying home when sick.

Personal hygiene and respiratory etiquette: Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer (70-90% alcohol concentration), provided hands are not visibly soiled. Cover your cough or sneeze with your elbow or a tissue. Immediate throw the tissue in the garbage and wash your hands. Please avoid touching your face, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Washrooms and sinks: Portable washrooms/sinks and hand sanitizer will be available around the site. Please be aware the washrooms are not cleaned between user. We recommend that you use hand santizer before going into the washroom and thoroughly wash your hands with water and soap after. Please use at your own risk.

Weather: If heavy rain, lightning and thunderstorms are forecasted, we will be rescheduling our movie night to a later date for the safety of our staff and vendor. This will be communicated to those who are registered the morning of the scheduled date.

IMPORTANT: If you are unwell, recently returned to Ontario from out of province or country or have been in contact with someone who has recently tested positive for COVID-19 please do not attend. We need your help to make sure this is a safe event for all attendees and staff.