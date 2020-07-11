The Great Toronto Yarn Hop planning committee is moving this July’s Yarn Hop online! We have organized a virtual Hop to shine the spotlight on local yarn shops and support Sistering, with options to shop online, by phone or in person (pending stores’ availability). Tickets on sale now! Check out the 2020 Virtual Hop page for details, including our amazing raffle prizes!

We are very grateful for our generous sponsors over the years. Understanding that many independent yarn businesses are significantly impacted by cancelled shows, festivals and events due to COVID-19, please consider shopping at our sponsors’ online stores to support their ongoing creative work. The pandemic also disproportionately impacts those already facing marginalization in our communities. Sistering is providing much needed services for women experiencing homelessness during this unprecedented time, and donations or supplies are greatly appreciated, please see this list for the supplies needed.