Global Edmonton supports: Edmonton International Street Performers Festival

Edmonton International Street Performers Festival is back, and is in the house! Because laughter is the best medicine and physical distancing is the reality, join the best of the best local, national, and international street performers for the first-ever virtual version of the annual summer tradition.

On the StreetFest website home page, watch street performers from around the world perform five original shows and five tribute performances. There will be an online Troupe presentation each day from July 3 to 12.