The Q107 Canada Day Picnic is BACK for another year!

Since we’re unable to celebrate as usual, we decided to bring the party straight to you! Join us for the Q107 Virtual Canada Day Picnic, happening Wednesday, July 1st at 8:00 p.m. EST. You can stream it live on our Facebook Page, as well as right here on our website. You’ll see tribute bands, virtual fireworks and more.

Check out the lineup for this year’s event:

Canada Rockz (Tribute to Alannah Myles)

We Ain’t Petty (Tribute to Tom Petty)

Maximum Overdrive (Tribute to AC/DC)

Reggaddiction (Tribute to Bob Marely)

2112 (Tribute to Rush)

Five Against One (Tribute to Pearl Jam)

Little Bones (Tribute to the Tragically Hip)

Epic Journey (Tribute to Journey)

It’s the Q107 Virtual Canada Day Picnic. Only on Toronto’s Rock Station, Q107