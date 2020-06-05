Virtual
Jun 29 - Sep 7 1:00 AM - 11:45 PM

Variety BC 50/50 Raffle

Where
Online - N/A, Vancouver, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 29-06-2020 01:00 07-09-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Variety BC 50/50 Raffle

Variety the Children’s Charity is holding their first 50/50 raffle to raise as much as possible for BC kids with special needs. Supporters can purchase tickets online with the winner drawn September 8. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Online - N/A, Vancouver, BC
Ages
19+
Website
http://5050.variety.bc.ca
Contact
donnie.gordon@variety.bc.ca (Variety the Children's Charity)

