Variety BC 50/50 Raffle
- When
-
Add to Calendar 29-06-2020 01:00 07-09-2020 23:45 America/Toronto Variety BC 50/50 Raffle
Variety the Children’s Charity is holding their first 50/50 raffle to raise as much as possible for BC kids with special needs. Supporters can purchase tickets online with the winner drawn September 8. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full detailsOnline - N/A, Vancouver, BC Variety the Children's Charity donnie.gordon@variety.bc.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- 19+
- Website
- http://5050.variety.bc.ca
- Contact
- donnie.gordon@variety.bc.ca (Variety the Children's Charity)
Variety the Children’s Charity is holding their first 50/50 raffle to raise as much as possible for BC kids with special needs. Supporters can purchase tickets online with the winner drawn September 8.