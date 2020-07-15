Art Exhibit: LESLIE POTTER RETROUVER -FUTURE LANDSCAPES & ARTEFACTS

Postponed due to circumstances, Art Placement is very excited to announce that Leslie Potter's exhibition WILL NOW BE PRESENTED; the first major exhibition of Potter's work at the gallery since 2013.

Best known for his largescale outdoor sculptures, which can be found throughout the city, this latest exhibition presents a lesser known side of Potter's material practice. Exploring collage as a method and an aesthetic, the show bring together a selection of two - and three-dimensional works in a variety of media, all ongoing over the last several years. Intimate and introspective, each work is a meditation on Potter's identity as an artist as well as larger social and environmental issues.

306-664-3385 (ext. 2) gallery@artplacement.com www.artplacement.com/gallery