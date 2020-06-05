Are you ready for the virtual MS Bike experience?

This summer you can ride however you choose and connect with the MS Bike community online. You can conquer a specific route, distance challenge or accomplish your wellness goals, while accelerating the pace of MS breakthroughs and empowering people affected by MS to live their best lives.

You are changing the future of MS and we will be here to fully support you through every kilometer of your journey.

Join the Virtual MS Bike and experience the excitement, challenge and sense of community that you’re looking for.