Virtual
Jun 17 - Jun 30 2:59 AM - 10:00 PM

Dreams Take Flight Halifax Virtual 5K

Where
No Location Given
When
$ Price
$30
Website
Contact
dreamshalifaxvc@gmail.com (Dreams Take Flight Halifax)

Lace up your sneakers and adjust your Mickey ears, this event is going to be a lot of fun!  Anyone can participate in this event. You pick the date, time and location and walk or run 5KM at your own pace (please practice social distancing and follow the recommendations set by your government.)

Dreams Take Flight Halifax takes children on the trip of a lifetime.  Over 140 Maritime children fly to Orlando to spend a magical day in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.  Dreams Take Flight is a 100% volunteer run organization, which means that all funds raised go directly to the children they help.

For more information and to participate in the Dreams Take Flight Halifax Virtual 5K, click here.