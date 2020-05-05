Canada Day Drumming Virtual Celebration

Organized by Legacy 150 Celebrations Society, a Vancouver-based non-profit organization registered both federally and provincially, the annual Canada Day Drumming Celebration strives to deepen intercultural understanding, promote patriotism and enhance civic engagement through one of the world’s most ancient and widely-adopted art forms – percussive arts. By uniting participants from all communities and cultural backgrounds, this event aims to celebrate Canada Day through simultaneous nationwide drumming to promote diversity, multicultural harmony, peace and love for a better world – as reflected in our mission statement. In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and physical distancing, Legacy 150 Celebrations Society is moving the nationwide celebration online this July 1st. For the past three years, we have held the celebration in 15 cities across 5 time zones with a 6-minute simultaneous drumming at 11:00 AM (PDT). This year, we have reached out to more cities and are hoping for even better participation. Visit our event detail page for participating cities. Event Highlight: - Nationwide simultaneous drumming - Multicultural drumming performance - Fundraiser for The Frontline Fund in support of Canadian healthcare workers