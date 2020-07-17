Beaches International Jazz Festival

We're going virtual!

Due to COVID-19, The Beaches Jazz Festival is going virtual, July 17-26 2020. Catch live performances, workshops, and interviews on our website and YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook pages.

The festival began in 1989 when local jazz artists were booked to perform at the Kew Gardens Bandshell in the beach area of Toronto. Now celebrating her 32nd anniversary, the festival has blossomed into a month-long mid-summer event that attracts thousands of fans and makes a major contribution to promoting Canadian jazz excellence locally and on the world stage.