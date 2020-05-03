07-06-2020 09:00

07-07-2020 00:00

America/Toronto

Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Dog Walk

“Children with autism may especially benefit from interacting with dogs, which can provide unconditional, nonjudgmental love and companionship ” – Dr. Gretchen Carlisle, research fellow at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. We recognize the vital role our dogs are having by providing comfort, companionship, and keeping us active in these unprecedented times. Autism Speaks Canada Dog Walk is converted to a one-day virtual event across Canada. Every dollar raised through the Virtual Dog Walk will support our mission. Full details →