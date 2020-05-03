Autism Speaks Canada Virtual Dog Walk
Toronto, Ontario
“Children with autism may especially benefit from interacting with dogs, which can provide unconditional, nonjudgmental love and companionship ” – Dr. Gretchen Carlisle, research fellow at the University of Missouri College of Veterinary Medicine. We recognize the vital role our dogs are having by providing comfort, companionship, and keeping us active in these unprecedented times. Autism Speaks Canada Dog Walk is converted to a one-day virtual event across Canada. Every dollar raised through the Virtual Dog Walk will support our mission. Full detailsToronto, Ontario Autism Speaks Canada Austismspeakscanada@autismspeakscan.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- All ages
- Austismspeakscanada@autismspeakscan.ca (416)-362-6227 (Autism Speaks Canada)
Register:Register to join our Virtual Dog Walk.
Walk Virtually:Play fetch in the backyard, go for a walk around the block or find a quiet trail to explore, all while practicing physically distancing. Whatever you decide to do with your dog, on June 7th join hundreds of others virtually in support of Autism Speaks Canada’s vision to enhance lives today and accelerate a spectrum of solutions for tomorrow.
Share:Please share your dog walk photos and videos by tagging us @autismspeakscan @autismspeakscanada #ASCVirtualDogWalk so we can reshare and retweet your pictures. You can also send them directly to ascwalk@autismspeakscan.ca.