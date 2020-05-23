Art Exhibit – GROUP SHOW

*** Now accepting visitors by appointment ***

Art Placement is pleased to present a late spring group show featuring select works by gallery artists with a focus on vibrant colour, strong lines, and bold, graphic shapes. We are delighted to include a collection of recently arrived paintings by William Perehudoff, never before exhibited. The four works span more than three decades of Perehudoff's production, from the late 1970s to the early 2000s, including a rare work from 2003, the last year he was active in the studio, and likely one of the last major works on canvas that he painted. Other highlights of the exhibition include paintings on paper by Dawna Rose, a mixed media collage by Jordan Danchilla, paintings by Martin Bennett, a recent, large-scale egg tempera panel by Lorenzo Dupuis, a brand new selection of contemporary abstractions by Steph Krawchuk, recent painting-constructions by Robert Christie, a suite of drawings by Douglas Bentham, and Ruth Cuthand's 'Don't Breathe, Don't Drink' series, exhibited for the first time in Saskatoon.

