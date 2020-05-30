Amici’s Canoe Heads for Kids is Toronto’s most unique waterfront fundraiser! Typically, every spring, participants paddle and portage 15 km across Toronto’s waterfront to raise funds that send children and youth from low-income families to overnight summer camps across Ontario!

This year’s event is going virtual! In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Amici is turning Canoe Heads for Kids 2020 into a virtual extravaganza!!

Now, more than ever, Amici families need camp. Our families will be part of the group hardest hit by this pandemic. The camp provides so many opportunities for our families. Thanks to you, camp not only provides skill development and boundless fun for our campers, but it also provides a respite for our families who just need a moment to breathe.

We hope you will continue to support campers by registering for Amici’s Virtual Canoe Heads for Kids 2020.