Global Edmonton supports: Full House Lottery

This is the one you've been waiting for! Full House Lottery is back with $5.1 million in prizes. Supporting the Royal Alex and University Hospital Foundations. Purchase your tickets at 1-800-441-0465 or online at fullhouse.ca.EARLY BIRDSales Deadline: Midnight, June 4, 2020Draw Date: June 18, 2020FINAL DRAWSales Deadline: Midnight, June 25, 2020Final Live Draw: July 9,… 

http://fullhouse.ca

This is the one you've been waiting for! Full House Lottery is back with $5.1 million in prizes. Supporting the Royal Alex and University Hospital Foundations. Purchase your tickets at 1-800-441-0465 or online at fullhouse.ca.

EARLY BIRD

  • Sales Deadline: Midnight, June 4, 2020
  • Draw Date: June 18, 2020

FINAL DRAW

  • Sales Deadline: Midnight, June 25, 2020
  • Final Live Draw: July 9, 2020
If all tickets are sold out before the Early Bird deadline, final draws will be made on June 18, 2020