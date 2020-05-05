When you Jean Up, you’ll help BC Children’s Hospital Foundation support over 93,000 kids annually. Full detailsOnline - Online, Vancouver, BC BC Children's Hospital Foundation info@bcchf.ca DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Help B.C.’s kids get out of their hospital gowns and back into their jeans. When you Jean Up, you’ll help BC Children’s Hospital Foundation support over 93,000 kids annually with everything from innovative healthcare research and equipment to specialized care tailored to their unique needs. Wear your jeans this month and donate at JeanUp.ca so that kids can get back to being kids.