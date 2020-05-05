Workout To Conquer Cancer 2020
- Where
- Across BC - BC View Map
- When
-
01-05-2020 12:00 31-05-2020 12:00
- Website
- http://workouttoconquercancer.ca
Workout to Conquer Cancer is a movement by a community that celebrates what their bodies are capable of while raising funds for the BC Cancer Foundation. In May 2020, we're asking British Columbians to move every day in May to help change cancer outcomes and honour those who have been affected by the disease.