Global Edmonton supports: 1000 Women: A Million Possibilities
- Where
- Virtual Event - View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 03-06-2020 11:00 03-06-2020 13:30 America/Toronto Global Edmonton supports: 1000 Women: A Million Possibilities
Join us on June 3 for the annual 1000 Women virtual fundraising luncheon to help transform the lives of women who desire to improve their life through education Full detailsVirtual Event - DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- http://1000women.ca
The 1000 Women movement has been transforming lives in our community for more than a decade as it removes barriers to education for vulnerable women struggling to change their lives. The annual 1000 Women virtual fundraising luncheon to help transform the lives of women who desire to improve their life through education. Join us on June 3, for more details visit 1000women.ca/tickets.