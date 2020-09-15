CCWESTT Future Forward

680 CJOB is happy to support The Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology (CCWESTT) conference event Future Forward: Engage. Advance. Inspire at the RBC Convention Centre November 12th through the 14th!

The Canadian Coalition of Women in Engineering, Science, Trades and Technology (CCWESTT) is Canada’s premier national, nonprofit organization of groups, institutions, and industries with a mission to expand the attraction, retention, and promotion of women.

The conference theme for the 18th biennial conference is Future Forward: Engage. Advance. Inspire.

The mission of the CCWESTT 2020 conference is to provide keynote speakers, sessions, and workshops that represent all areas of SETT and all stages of career advancement.

Keynote speakers for CCWESTT2020 are Dr. Marcia Anderson, Gina Cody (PhD), Julie Angus, and Sherry Holmes.

Sponsors are fundamental in the success of the CCWESTT2020 Conference. With your support, CCWESTT is able to make the conference affordable as well as support students and those in financial need with the opportunity to attend the conference. If you are interested in sponsoring the CCWESTT2020 Conference, see the link below for more information.

Early Bird Registration closes September 15, 2020.

Link: CCWESTT Website

Link: To Register

Link: Sponsorship Information