630 CHED – Edmonton International Beer Festival
Add to Calendar 27-03-2020 18:30 28-03-2020 18:30
630 CHED is excited to once again be a part of Edmonton's Largest Indoor Beer Festival running from March 27th to March 28th. Edmonton Convention Centre - 9797 Jasper Ave, Edmonton, AB
- 18+
Edmonton's Largest Indoor Beer Festival returns to the Edmonton Convention Centre from March 27th to March 28th and 630 CHED is proud to be a part of it!
Edmonton’s International BeerFest takes over 120,000 sq.ft. of space in Edmonton’s premier conference destination; The Edmonton Convention Centre. With over 300 beers available for tasting, a whole new line-up of entertainment, and Edmonton’s most popular and best beer serving establishments represented; this year is shaping up to be a blast.
The event sells out, get your tickets in advance. Click here for more information and how to get your tickets!