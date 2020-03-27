630 CHED – Edmonton International Beer Festival

Edmonton's Largest Indoor Beer Festival returns to the Edmonton Convention Centre from March 27th to March 28th and 630 CHED is proud to be a part of it!

Edmonton’s International BeerFest takes over 120,000 sq.ft. of space in Edmonton’s premier conference destination; The Edmonton Convention Centre. With over 300 beers available for tasting, a whole new line-up of entertainment, and Edmonton’s most popular and best beer serving establishments represented; this year is shaping up to be a blast.

The event sells out, get your tickets in advance. Click here for more information and how to get your tickets!