630 CHED – Edmonton Home + Garden Show

630 CHED is pleased to once again support the Edmonton Home + Garden Show running from March 19th to March 22nd at the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Edmonton Home + Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals.

Whether you’re heading to the Edmonton Expo Centre with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, local home professionals have you covered. With 450+ booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Edmonton homeowners.

Click here for more information!