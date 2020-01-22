Corus Radiothon Supporting the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation

The 21st Annual Corus Radiothon is a live, two-day broadcast on CISN Country 103.9 from the Stollery Children’s Hospital, with support from sister stations 630 CHED, 92.5 The 'Chuck, Global News Radio 880 Edmonton and Global Edmonton.

During Radiothon, dozens of young patients and their families share stories of hope, help and healing to inspire our community to invest in advancing specialized children's physical and mental health care at the Stollery. The radio hosts encourage listeners to call our phone bank and become members of our Bear Hug Club — someone who pledges a minimum of $20/month to the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Become a monthly donor today:

1. Donate online

2. Call 780.407.5437 or 1.866.407.5437 to donate over the phone

3. Text STOLLERY to 45678 to donate $10, $20 or $25