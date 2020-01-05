Theater
Feb 19 - Feb 29 7:30 PM - 1:00 AM

The Walk

Where
Theatre Kelowna Society’s Toolbox Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC View Map
When
Add to Calendar 19-02-2020 19:30 29-02-2020 01:00 America/Toronto The Walk

A play, written by Catherine Cunningham-Huston, exploring the haunting, sometimes agonizing, stories of trafficked girls and women as three wildly incompatible individuals—a social activist nun, a neurotic writer, and an out-of-work film director—grapple with how to stage a production about global sex-trafficking. Get daily local headlines and alerts Full details 

 Theatre Kelowna Society’s Toolbox Theatre at the Rotary Centre for the Arts - 421 Cawston Avenue, Kelowna, BC Global Citizen Events DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Ages
14+
Website
http://trellis.org/the-walk
Contact
250.470.9131 (Global Citizen Events)

A play, written by Catherine Cunningham-Huston, exploring the haunting, sometimes agonizing, stories of trafficked girls and women as three wildly incompatible individuals—a social activist nun, a neurotic writer, and an out-of-work film director—grapple with how to stage a production about global sex-trafficking.