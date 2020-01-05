19-02-2020 19:30

29-02-2020 01:00

America/Toronto

The Walk

A play, written by Catherine Cunningham-Huston, exploring the haunting, sometimes agonizing, stories of trafficked girls and women as three wildly incompatible individuals—a social activist nun, a neurotic writer, and an out-of-work film director—grapple with how to stage a production about global sex-trafficking.