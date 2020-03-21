Sports
Lethbridge Moonlight Run

Casa - 230 8 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
Join us Saturday evening March 21, 2020, at 8 p.m. for either a 10K run or a 6K walk/run.Both distances start at CASA in downtown Lethbridge and head into the river valley for a loop in Indian Battle Park before returning back to CASA for fun post-race festivities!Register today at http://www.moonlightrun.com 

 Casa - 230 8 Street South, Lethbridge, Alberta
https://www.facebook.com/events/casa/moonlight-run/557514121473713/

Join us Saturday evening March 21, 2020, at 8 p.m. for either a 10K run or a 6K walk/run.

Both distances start at CASA in downtown Lethbridge and head into the river valley for a loop in Indian Battle Park before returning back to CASA for fun post-race festivities!

Register today at www.moonlightrun.com