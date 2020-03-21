21-03-2020 20:00

21-03-2020 22:00

America/Toronto

Lethbridge Moonlight Run

Join us Saturday evening March 21, 2020, at 8 p.m. for either a 10K run or a 6K walk/run.Both distances start at CASA in downtown Lethbridge and head into the river valley for a loop in Indian Battle Park before returning back to CASA for fun post-race festivities!Register today at http://www.moonlightrun.com Get daily local headlines… Full details →