From February 14-17, over 2600 athletes, coaches and officials from across Alberta will be in Airdrie to compete, learn and share experiences of a lifetime at the 2020 Alberta Winter Games. Athletes ranging in age from 11 to 17 years old, representing 16 different sports will befriend teammates and competitors from eight regional zones. The Alberta Games provide the opportunity for many of Canada's future elite athletes to enjoy their first taste of competition at a provincial level; many of whom who will go on to compete for Canada in the Olympic Games! Come and see the next generation of young athletes working towards their dreams!

The Games team strives to provide the greatest experience possible for the athletes, spectators, and volunteers. Purchase your tickets to support the games and look forward to some top notch competition.

Winter Games sports include: alpine skiing, archery, artistic gymnastics, artistic swimming, badminton, biathlon, cross country skiing, curling, fencing, figure skating, futsal, freestyle skiing, female hockey, male hockey, judo, ringette, snowboarding, speed skating, volleyball, and wrestling.