Feb 29, 2020 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

630 CHED presents Alan Doyle

Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium - View Map
$94.50, $84.50, $80, $70, $54.50, $50, $40 Buy Tickets

630 CHED welcomes Alan Doyle to the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Saturday, February 29, 2020. The songwriter, producer, actor and author is a 12-time JUNO Award nominee for his solo material and work with his iconic band Great Big Sea. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 25 at livenation.com