SAAG Holiday Market

The fifth annual Holiday Market at SAAG is coming to Lethbridge this November.

We are excited to continue the tradition of hosting in our unique space and to provide an opportunity for artisans and artists to share their works with the community. We will host the market for two days, on the evening of Friday, November 15 and continuing for a full day on Saturday, November 16.

The Shop at SAAG will also be open in order to satisfy your shopping needs. Whether you’re looking for a unique piece of jewelry, a handmade toy, or a gift for that tricky person on your list, the Shop has something for everyone. During the market shoppers can save 10% off regular stock in the Shop and if you’re a SAAG Pass holder then you’ll receive 20% off everything! To add a little sweetness to the deal, all gift wrapping is complementary to make it the ultimate shopping experience. Stop by and enjoy all that Southern Alberta makers have to off.