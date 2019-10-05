Okanagan College Career Fair and Open House

Jumpstart your education! By attending career fair, you are eligible to enter a draw for a $5,000 tuition credit. Connect with employers, experts, professors and instructors and learn about the programs offered by Okanagan College. Explore career options and get first-hand information about the education needed to open up a new career path. Attend a special information session covering the top 15 points parents and students should know before starting post-secondary. Learn how to create a stand-out resume and cover letter. Tour the growing campus.