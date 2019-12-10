630 CHED – The Tenors – Wonder of Christmas Tour

630 CHED proudly welcomes the Tenors to the Northern Alberta Jubilee on December 10th for their Wonder of Christmas Tour!

Kicking off in Seattle, WA on November 29, The Tenors will celebrate the holiday season with fans in 13 cities across Canada and the U.S. The Tenors will perform a selection of songs from their two Christmas albums, along with other festive favourites. The tour culminates on December 22 in Brantford, ON for a special celebration of the city’s centenary.

Tickets for select shows go on sale starting Friday, August 23 at 10 A.M local time at tenorsmusic.com. VIP packages are available at the-tenors.wun.io and include premium seats, a personal photo with The Tenors, a signed 8 x 10 photograph and exclusive merchandise.

“Sharing the joy of the holidays through music with our families and extended families – our fans – is one of our favourite ways to celebrate the Christmas season,” said The Tenors.

Tour dates include:

November 29: Seattle, WA | Benaroya Concert Hall

December 2: Portland, OR | Arlene Schnitzer Hall

December 3: Vancouver, BC | Queen Elizabeth Theatre

December 5: Calgary, AB | Southern Alberta Jubilee

December 8: Saskatoon, SK | TCU Place

December 10: Edmonton, AB | Northern Alberta Jubilee

December 12: Winnipeg, MB | Club Regent Casino

December 13: Prior Lake, MN | Mystic Lake Casino

December 15 Windsor, ON | Caesars Windsor

December 16: Ottawa ON | Southam Hall

December 18: Glenside, PA | Keswick Theatre

December 20: New York, NY | The Town Hall

December 22: Brantford, ON | Sanderson Centre for the Performing Arts

Follow The Tenors and visit their website for all the latest news:

Twitter: @TenorsMusic

Facebook: /TenorsMusic

Instagram: @TenorsMusic

Website: www.tenorsmusic.com