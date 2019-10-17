Rock the Rink at ENMAX Centre

Rock The Rink – an annual tour that focuses on being more than a figure skating show. Combining the highest level of on-ice superstar talent with an ever-evolving touring production, Rock The Rink will produce the highest value of entertainment. This year – along with upgrades to lighting, video and interactive technology – live music will be introduced to the show, with featured special musical guest, Birds of Bellwoods.

The production will tour from coast-to-coast across Canada, and will include a few select U.S. cities as well. The cast will again feature Canadian greats, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond and Elvis Stojko. The show will also be bringing some world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S.. Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner, and Italian World Champions, Anna Cappellini and LucaLanotte, will each tour in North America for the first time, while Olympic Medalist and four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott, will return to Canadian touring for the first time in seven years.