Jul 27 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Dog wash fundraiser in aid of ALERT

Bosley's - 251 Green Avenue W, Penticton, BC View Map
Add to Calendar 27-07-2019 09:00 27-07-2019 17:00 America/Toronto Dog wash fundraiser in aid of ALERT

Please come and join us for our dog wash fundraiser at Bosley's Penticton on Saturday 27th 9-5 pm. In aid of Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT). Our communities need to be prepared for disasters and our animals depend on us! https://www.facebook.com/ALERTCanada/ 

 Bosley's - 251 Green Avenue W, Penticton, BC Julie Fox jandgfox@telus.net
all
http://info@alertcanada.org
jandgfox@telus.net 2505350129 (Julie Fox)

