27-07-2019 09:00

27-07-2019 17:00

America/Toronto

Dog wash fundraiser in aid of ALERT

Please come and join us for our dog wash fundraiser at Bosley's Penticton on Saturday 27th 9-5 pm. In aid of Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT). Our communities need to be prepared for disasters and our animals depend on us! https://www.facebook.com/ALERTCanada/