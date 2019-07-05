Dog wash fundraiser in aid of ALERT
Please come and join us for our dog wash fundraiser at Bosley's Penticton on Saturday 27th 9-5 pm. In aid of Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team (ALERT). Our communities need to be prepared for disasters and our animals depend on us! https://www.facebook.com/ALERTCanada/
