A Mid-Summer’s Market @ Father Pandosy Museum hosted by East Kelowna Market

A Mid-Summer's Market at Father Pandosy Museum, July 28 10am to 2:30 pm. Over 45 local artisans, crafters, live art demonstrations by Lynda Kelowna Arts Council - formerly ACA and a alchol ink tile for a nomional fee, along with Orbis Sports Okanagan, Axe Monkeys Kelowna, @The View Winery, wine tastings from Meadow Vista Honey Wines, Sperling Vineyards, The CrAsian Food Truck, Jack & Cherry's Lemonade Stand with freshly pressed lemonade and cold MotherLove Kombucha on tap fresh local produce, preserves and spudnuts from Fresh from the Farm and some great Pilgrim Coffee Roaster coffee!. A line up of local musicians (line up to come), yoga in the park with @Leona Planko Finlayson and a whole lot of love and community fun! We will be posting all of our vendors, so stay tuned. Everything from tie dye, artists, barn wood furniture, signs, jewelry, Lock Love Design kimonas, hennas from GypsyJay Henna Kelowna and so much more!