630 CHED – Castrol Raceway Monster Truck Throwdown

MONSTER TRUCK THROWDOWN

It’s BIGGER & Better OUTSIDE;

3 Days of The most adrenaline packed event you’ll attend this Summer!

FRIDAY, August 23: Pit Party @ 4PM, Gates Open to Public @ 5PM

MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 7PM

SATURDAY, August 24: Pit Party @ 4PM, Gates Open to Public @ 5PM

MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 7PM

SUNDAY, August 25: Pit Party @ 11AM, Gates Open to Public @ Noon

MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 2PM

They’re Back! Monster Truck Throwdown comes to Castrol Raceway this August 23, 24, & 25, 2019 with Racing, Freestyle, and the Monster Truck incredible 360 backflip. Larger than life entertainment. An exciting line up of EIGHT incredible truck including Monster Truck Legend- AVENGER!

ADULT ADMISSION $30

YOUTH (Age 3-12) $15

Children 2 & Under FREE

Reserved Seat Upgrade $10 per Seat

Pit Party Admission $10 Per Guest (Children 2 & Under N/C)

Join Us Early For the PIT PARTY

Exclusive Entertainment for the Whole Family: One Hour Early Entry, Get Up Close & Personal with the Drivers and Their Trucks, Limited Edition Event Poster and Event Credential, Fun Family Games and Prizes, and FREE Ice Cream!

Just $10 per Guest

Reserved Seating

Take your Monster Truck Throwdown experience to the next level by reserving a seat before arriving. Castrol Raceway is upgrading a large portion of the Grandstand to weatherproof composite. Your designated Row and Set number is YOURS and Yours alone- leave your seat anytime during the show, knowing you have the same spot to return to. (Limited Availability)

Upgrade Your Experience: $10 /Guest