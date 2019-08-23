630 CHED – Castrol Raceway Monster Truck ThrowdownEvent Ended
- When
-
Add to Calendar 23-08-2019 16:00 08-25-2019 16:00 America/Toronto 630 CHED – Castrol Raceway Monster Truck Throwdown
They’re Back! Monster Truck Throwdown comes to Castrol Raceway this August 23, 24, & 25, 2019 with Racing, Freestyle, and the Monster Truck incredible 360 backflip Full detailsCastrol Raceway - AB-19, Leduc County, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Ages
- All Ages
MONSTER TRUCK THROWDOWN
It’s BIGGER & Better OUTSIDE;
3 Days of The most adrenaline packed event you’ll attend this Summer!
FRIDAY, August 23: Pit Party @ 4PM, Gates Open to Public @ 5PM
MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 7PM
SATURDAY, August 24: Pit Party @ 4PM, Gates Open to Public @ 5PM
MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 7PM
SUNDAY, August 25: Pit Party @ 11AM, Gates Open to Public @ Noon
MONSTER THROWDOWN @ 2PM
They’re Back! Monster Truck Throwdown comes to Castrol Raceway this August 23, 24, & 25, 2019 with Racing, Freestyle, and the Monster Truck incredible 360 backflip. Larger than life entertainment. An exciting line up of EIGHT incredible truck including Monster Truck Legend- AVENGER!
- ADULT ADMISSION $30
- YOUTH (Age 3-12) $15
- Children 2 & Under FREE
- Reserved Seat Upgrade $10 per Seat
- Pit Party Admission $10 Per Guest (Children 2 & Under N/C)
Join Us Early For the PIT PARTY
Exclusive Entertainment for the Whole Family: One Hour Early Entry, Get Up Close & Personal with the Drivers and Their Trucks, Limited Edition Event Poster and Event Credential, Fun Family Games and Prizes, and FREE Ice Cream!
Just $10 per Guest
Reserved Seating
Take your Monster Truck Throwdown experience to the next level by reserving a seat before arriving. Castrol Raceway is upgrading a large portion of the Grandstand to weatherproof composite. Your designated Row and Set number is YOURS and Yours alone- leave your seat anytime during the show, knowing you have the same spot to return to. (Limited Availability)
Upgrade Your Experience: $10 /Guest