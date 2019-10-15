630 CHED – An Evening John Fogerty – My 50 Year Trip

630 CHED is thrilled to help welcome back John Fogerty to Edmonton on October 15th!

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15, 2019

ROGERS PLACE – EDMONTON, AB

Doors: 7:00PM Show: 8:00PM

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 12 @ 10AM

Tickets available at www.livenation.com

Tickets (incl. GST) $29.95, $49.95, $79.95, $99.95, $129.95

(Plus Service Charges)

**RESERVED SEATING / ALL AGES**

Inspired by the 50th anniversary of Woodstock and his iconic hit parade with Creedence Clearwater Revival, “My 50 Year Trip” recreates the sounds and spirit of 1969.

“My 50 Year Trip” encompasses a celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Fogerty’s iconic songbook, which was written, recorded and released in 1969, and also showcases the original Acme guitar and amp used at the Woodstock performance. Each show features a montage of vintage photography and iconic stories from the band’s set at the festival, as well as stories from Fogerty’s musical journey over the past five decades