630 CHED – Edmonton Heritage Festival 2019

630 CHED is proud to support the Edmonton Heritage Festival happening August 3rd to 5th at Hawrelak Park!

This festival is a three-day event where you can sample delicious food, see creative performances, and celebrate Canada’s multiculturalism.

Enjoy the tastes, smells, sights and sounds from 100 countries and cultures at 73 outdoor pavilions.

Explore the Festival and enjoy free entertainment on more than 25 stages throughout Hawrelak Park.