The Freewill Shakespeare Festival is more than just great Shakespeare in the Park.
The Freewill Shakespeare Festival is more than just great Shakespeare in the Park. From June 18th to July 14th, enjoy the outdoor summer experience featuring wine Wednesdays, thirsty Thursdays, food, music, puppet shows, and more!
Grab a blanket and get thee to the Heritage Amphitheatre in Hawrelak Park!
This year's productions are Two Gentlemen of Verona and The Winter's Tale.