630 CHED: Hot August Nights

Canada's longest running and largest single day Drag Event! Record breaking crowds can expect to see the skies light up with flames and smoke, speeds approaching 300 MPH, a great big ball of fire, showcasing the best of Western Canada's extreme motorsports. Nitro Funny Cars, Alcohol Funny Cars and 200MPH Top Fuel Harleys are just the tip of the iceberg for this fan favorite Event.

