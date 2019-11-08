630 CHED: Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada

630 CHED is beyond thrilled to be a part of Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada, hosted by Rick Mercer!

The 18th edition, will be hosted by Canadian comedy superstar Rick Mercer and will feature a stellar line-up of some of Canada's brightest talents. Just For Laughs Comedy Night in Canada will see Rick Mercer, along with 2018 Juno Award winner for comedy album of the year Ivan Decker, Gemini award winning comedian Debra DiGiovanni and host of CBC and Sirius XM's Laugh Out Loud the hilarious Ali Hassan!

The tour will stop in Edmonton at the Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium on Friday, November 8th at 7:00pm. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 3rd at 10am!