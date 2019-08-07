“Field of Flowers” Acrylic Workshop with Shannon Wilson

Field of Flowers

Come join us for an afternoon of painting spring flowers while sipping on some extraordinary wine from The Vibrant Vine! You will receive a complimentary glass of wine and all the art supplies you will need to create your painting. Novice or an expert, it doesn't matter because a professional artist will be there to guide you, step by step to create a one of a kind finished piece!

We have 2 classes available

2-4pm

6-8pm

For tickets or to see what other events we have happening head to https://www.thevibrantvine.com/events