630 CHED: 13th Annual Edmonton Oilers Locker Room Sale

It's the 13th annual year-end Locker Room Sale on Saturday June 8th from 11-2pm, and we want to see YOU down at Rogers Place.

This is your chance to get your hands on great deals like new and game used sticks, equipment, as well as exclusive player-worn locker room apparel!

In addition to the unique fan offerings, exclusive items will also be available, including:

Oilers game-used sticks, equipment and skates

New team-issued sticks, gloves, helmets and skates

Autographed game-used pucks

New and player-worn locker room apparel

Game-worn Oil Kings Jerseys, helmets and gloves

Great deals on Oilers & Oil Kings apparel from The Oilers Store

AND… For the first time, it’s your chance to get your hands on a game-worn jersey from the 40th Anniversary Retro blue jersey set from last season

We hope to see you at Rogers Place!