Vernon Farmers Market Green Thumb Festival

Join us for The Victoria Day / Green Thumb Festival The Vernon Farmers Market, Kal Tire Place, 3445 43 Ave. Monday May 20. 8:00am -1:00pm Come for a day of everything Gardening. Featuring entertainment by “ Chipko Jones”. Pick up a free microgreen seed pack kit for the kids at 10:00 (while quantities last), Live Alpaca display, Face Painting, Kids Craft station. Plus everything you LOVE about the Market! Bedding plants of course, Fresh Fruits & Veggies, Artisanal and crafty creations, Delicious Baking, Wines and plenty of free gardening advice from our many vendors. And YES, you’re favourite and always local Market is still at Kal Tire Place! Check us out on Facebook for the Contest Question…you could win Market Bucks.