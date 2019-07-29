2019 Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship
Golf Canada in conjunction with host golf club Lethbridge Country Club, is proud to be hosting the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship!Witn more than 60 years of history, the Canadian Junior Girls Championship continues to produce top calibre players who contend years later for amateur and professional titles.Up to 150 of the brightest young Canadian golfers attend. The tournament will be decided over 72 holes of play. Spectators are welcome!
Golf Canada in conjunction with host golf club Lethbridge Country Club, is proud to be hosting the 2019 Canadian Junior Girls Golf Championship!
Witn more than 60 years of history, the Canadian Junior Girls Championship continues to produce top calibre players who contend years later for amateur and professional titles.
- Up to 150 of the brightest young Canadian golfers attend
- The tournament will be decided over 72 holes of play
- Spectators are welcome!