Festival
Jun 7 - Jun 15 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival

Where
Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
When
Add to Calendar 07-06-2019 10:00 15-06-2019 23:00 America/Toronto Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival

The Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival is gearing up to bring a slew of soulful music to the city once again this June.From June 7th -15th the festival will feature musical events performances throughout the city with special guests including: Dawn Pemberton, Larnell Lewis, Kaley Kinjo, Rondel Roberts and many more.This years festival line-up is… Full details 

 Lethbridge, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Website
https://lethbridgejazz.com/

The Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival is gearing up to bring a slew of soulful music to the city once again this June.

From June 7th -15th the festival will feature musical events performances throughout the city with special guests including: Dawn Pemberton, Larnell Lewis, Kaley Kinjo, Rondel Roberts and many more.

This years festival line-up is as follows:

  1. Young Lions Concert @ The Gate

    June 7 @ 12:30 pm - 4:30 pm

  2. Kaley Kinjo & The Hypocrites – City Hall Foyer

    June 7 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm

  3. Jazz at the Park – Galt Gardens

    June 8 @ 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

  4. Sweet Inspiration Gospel Jazz with Dawn Pemberton – Southminster United Church

    June 12 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

  5. Jazz Evening with Jim Brenan – Sterndale Bennett Theatre

    June 13 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

  6. Larnell Lewis – Sterndale Bennett Theatre

    June 14 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

  7. Jazz Lunch with Tricia Edwards – The Owl

    June 15 @ 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm

  8. Jazz Evening with Shuffle Demons – Sterndale Bennett Theatre

    June 15 @ 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

click here to view a full this of this years events.