Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival
- Where
- Lethbridge, Alberta View Map
- When
-
Add to Calendar 07-06-2019 10:00 15-06-2019 23:00 America/Toronto Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival
The Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival is gearing up to bring a slew of soulful music to the city once again this June.From June 7th -15th the festival will feature musical events performances throughout the city with special guests including: Dawn Pemberton, Larnell Lewis, Kaley Kinjo, Rondel Roberts and many more.This years festival line-up is… Full detailsLethbridge, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
- Website
- https://lethbridgejazz.com/
The Lethbridge Jazz and Blues Festival is gearing up to bring a slew of soulful music to the city once again this June.
From June 7th -15th the festival will feature musical events performances throughout the city with special guests including: Dawn Pemberton, Larnell Lewis, Kaley Kinjo, Rondel Roberts and many more.
This years festival line-up is as follows: