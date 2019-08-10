Other
Aug 10 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

630 CHED: Cruisin’ for a Cure

Where
Heritage Harley Davidson - 1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton, Alberta View Map
When
Come on out August 10th and support an important cause.After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood pledged to raise funds in support of the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.Participate, stop by or even donate! For more information on this incredible event, click hereRide Schedule Story continues below 10:00am – Coffee & registration10:45am – Safety briefing11:00am… 

Come on out August 10th and support an important cause.

After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood pledged to raise funds in support of the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.

Participate, stop by or even donate! For more information on this incredible event, click here

Ride Schedule

10:00am - Coffee & registration

10:45am - Safety briefing

11:00am - Ride begins

1:00pm - Riders start arriving back at Heritage Harley-Davidson

1:30pm - BBQ lunch & presentation

The Route

Start:

Heritage Harley-Davidson [1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton AB T6W 1A1]

South on Highway 2A towards Wetaskiwin

East on Highway 13 towards Camrose

North on Highway 21 towards Edmonton

West on Highway 625

North on Highway 2A

Finish:

Heritage Harley-Davidson