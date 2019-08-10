630 CHED: Cruisin’ for a Cure

Come on out August 10th and support an important cause.After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood pledged to raise funds in support of the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.Participate, stop by or even donate! For more information on this incredible event, click hereRide Schedule Story continues below 10:00am – Coffee & registration10:45am – Safety briefing11:00am… Full detailsHeritage Harley Davidson - 1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton, Alberta DD/MM/YYYY aJpZteKcUzmrvhxzDmrM23513
Come on out August 10th and support an important cause.
After a personal experience, Spencer Sherwood pledged to raise funds in support of the hematology program at the University of Alberta Hospital.
Participate, stop by or even donate! For more information on this incredible event, click here
10:00am - Coffee & registration
10:45am - Safety briefing
11:00am - Ride begins
1:00pm - Riders start arriving back at Heritage Harley-Davidson
1:30pm - BBQ lunch & presentation
Start:
Heritage Harley-Davidson [1616 Calgary Trail SW, Edmonton AB T6W 1A1]
South on Highway 2A towards Wetaskiwin
East on Highway 13 towards Camrose
North on Highway 21 towards Edmonton
West on Highway 625
North on Highway 2A
Finish:
Heritage Harley-Davidson