630 CHED: Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear (Discovering Your Life’s Direction and Purpose)

630 CHED is thrilled to welcome Oprah Winfrey to Edmonton and Rogers Place on June 20, 2019!

Join her this summer as she shares key lessons and the personal stories that helped set the course for her best life! Oprah Winfrey will speak about the moments throughout her life that helped her direct her on her path before being joined on stage by a SPECIAL GUEST who impacted her journey for a unique one on one conversation.

Tickets for Oprah Winfrey Presents: Your Path Made Clear go on sale to the general public on Friday May 3rd at Livenation.com.