This premiere event was initiated by all Rotary Clubs in Lethbridge and started with 17 crews on a windy June weekend in 2002. Our Festival has grown over the years, and we now see about 65 crews every year.

As a Rotary event, all proceeds from the festival support the next year’s festival as well as Rotary funded community and international projects.

The ATB Financial Lethbridge Rotary Dragon Boat Festival is a proud member of Dragon Boat Canada.

