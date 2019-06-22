ATB Financial Lethbridge Rotary Dragon boat Festival
Henderson Lake - 1103 31a street south, Lethbridge, Alberta
This premiere event was initiated by all Rotary Clubs in Lethbridge and started with 17 crews on a windy June weekend in 2002. Our Festival has grown over the years, and we now see about 65 crews every year.
As a Rotary event, all proceeds from the festival support the next year’s festival as well as Rotary funded community and international projects.
The ATB Financial Lethbridge Rotary Dragon Boat Festival is a proud member of Dragon Boat Canada.