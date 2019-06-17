2019 Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open
Paradise Canyon Golf Course - 185 Canyon Blvd West, Lethbridge, Alberta
The Lethbridge Paradise Canyon Open is coming in 2019, taking place June 17th to 23rd with tournament days June 20th to 23rd.
Paradise Canyon is recognized by Golf Digest as a top 60 Course in Canada.
The 6,810-yard Bill Newis design, previously hosted the 2008 Canadian Men’s Amateur Championship, which featured future PGA TOUR players Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor, Ben Silverman and Corey Conners in the field, and is excited to welcome professional golf to Lethbridge and Southern Alberta.
