630 CHED Supports: Green Shirt Day April 7th

Logan Boulet succumbed to his injuries on April 7th and upon doing so, his parents decided to donate his organs so that six lives could be saved. As news spread of this organ donation, over 100,000 Canadians felt inspired and registered to become organ donors in the days and weeks that followed. What happened following Logan’s selfless act, is nothing less than miraculous and became known across Canada as the “Logan Boulet Effect”

This April 7th is Green Shirt Day for Organ Donor Awareness & Registration. Wear green to remember the Humbolt Bus tragedy and honour the Logan Boulet effect. Learn how to register to be an organ donor at greenshirtday.ca.

Register as an organ Donor, Tell Your Family, Be Inspired!