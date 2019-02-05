Beyond Climate Film Screening and Q & A

In advance of Canada Water Week, the Okanagan Basin Water Board (OBWB)-Okanagan WaterWise is pleased to join with UBCO’s Okanagan Institute for Biodiversity, Resilience, and Ecosystem Services (BRAES) to present ‘Beyond Climate.’ A timely, touching and hopeful documentary that looks at how climate change is affecting us here in the valley and around B.C., and how we can turn this around. We are thrilled to be joined by filmmaker Ian Mauro, narrator David Suzuki and the OBWB’s Anna Warwick Sears, who provides an Okanagan lens in the film, for a question and answer session following the film. Find the trailer and more information about the documentary at www.BeyondClimate.ca. Seating is limited and registration is required. For more information on this film screening and other Canada Water Week events, please visit www.OkWaterWise.ca.